Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan breaks ranks with GOP, endorses Biden

Democrats, meanwhile, welcomed Duncan’s stance, mindful that Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in Georgia hinged on support from disaffected Republicans and swing voters. With polls showing a tight rematch, state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Dekalb, said Duncan’s views represent “moral clarity.”

Duncan’s endorsement also raised speculation that he could be auditioning for a role as a de facto GOP spokesman for Biden, much as former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, a Democrat, played for President George W. Bush when he delivered the keynote speech at the 2004 Republican National Convention.

While many Georgia Republicans who faced Trump’s wrath are reluctantly supporting him, Duncan wrote that the former president “has disqualified himself through his conduct and his character” by seeking to overturn his election defeat and encouraging the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Unlike Trump, I’ve belonged to the GOP my entire life,” he wrote. “This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.”

Duncan, who briefly flirted with a “No Labels” third-party presidential bid, will join the Politically Georgia podcast on WABE at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss his position.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

His declaration marked a clear break from Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and other Republicans who are backing Trump’s reelection bid despite their personal differences. Trump recruited loyalists who unsuccessfully challenged Carr and Kemp in 2022.

Kemp, for one, has repeatedly said he’ll vote for Trump in November “because he’s better than Biden” — though it’s a tenuous truce.

The governor hasn’t campaigned with Trump in four years and the former president only dropped his vendetta against Kemp after Trump’s hand-picked challenger was humiliated in the 2022 primary.

Duncan’s stance brought eye-rolls and shrugs from key Republicans. Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon, a former state senator who has sparred with Duncan, said it was no shock.

“Literally no Republican is surprised by the former lieutenant governor’s support of Joe Biden,” he said, before referring to Duncan’s TV deal. “It must be contract renewal time at CNN.”

Debbie Dooley, a Trump ally and grassroots activist, echoed McKoon: “The Georgia GOP has already moved on from Duncan in 2021. That is why he chose not to seek reelection. He knew what would happen.”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Indeed, to Duncan watchers, his stance was expected. Once a Trump supporter, he became a critic of the then-president after the 2020 election and penned a book detailing his vision of a “GOP 2.0″ that moves beyond divisive rhetoric.

He is also a frequent contrarian within his party. He refused to endorse Herschel Walker, the Trump-backed U.S. Senate nominee in 2022, and he also wouldn’t support the campaign of Jones, his successor. Both were Trump loyalists.

And he was a key witness in the Fulton County election interference trial against Trump and his allies, testifying before a grand jury shortly before District Attorney Fani Willis announced indictments against the former president and 18 co-defendants.

Earlier this year, he met with key donors and leaders of the No Labels movement to weigh a possible third-party bid. But he passed on a run in March, telling the AJC the “math got too personally difficult.”

“I didn’t want to go in and be somebody who barely tipped the scales one way or another and took America from where they wanted to be from a voting standpoint.”