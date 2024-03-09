Politics

Former Trump adviser makes campaign debut at Georgia rally

By
56 minutes ago

On Thursday, Brian Jack entered the race for an open U.S. House seat with Donald Trump’s endorsement. On Saturday, he was one of the first speakers at the former president’s rally.

In his campaign debut, Jack told Trump supporters he was running for the 3rd District because he believes Trump “needs strong, loyal and effective allies to enact the America First agenda that you all propel.”

He added that he would be Trump’s “foremost and strongest ally to make America great again” in Congress if he’s elected.

Jack is one of the most formidable candidates running for the deep-red seat, which stretches from Atlanta’s southwest suburbs to the Georgia-Alabama line.

Former Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan jumped in the race weeks ago, and former state Rep. Philip Singleton joined the contest in January. Other Republican candidates include ex-state Sen. Mike Crane.

Brian Jack was Donald Trump's national delegate director. Photo: Todd Rehm

Credit: Greg Bluestein

icon to expand image

Credit: Greg Bluestein

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

