Former Trump adviser makes campaign debut at Georgia rally

On Thursday, Brian Jack entered the race for an open U.S. House seat with Donald Trump’s endorsement. On Saturday, he was one of the first speakers at the former president’s rally.

In his campaign debut, Jack told Trump supporters he was running for the 3rd District because he believes Trump “needs strong, loyal and effective allies to enact the America First agenda that you all propel.”

He added that he would be Trump’s “foremost and strongest ally to make America great again” in Congress if he’s elected.