Georgia 2022: Republican Buddy Carter gears up for a Senate run

The Savannah-area lawmaker hasn’t finalized his decision yet, though two people close to him said he’s nearing an announcement. He told WGAU in a recent interview he’s “considering it very seriously and doing our due diligence” before making his decision.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in March that Carter is considering challenging Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church and the victor of a January special election that made him the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history.