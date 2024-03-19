‘Politically Georgia’: Republicans look for answers after Rivian pauses deal

Lawmakers are still seeking answers after electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian announced it would pause construction on a planned $5 billion plant in Georgia.

“I found out at the same time everybody else did,” state Rep. Tim Fleming told the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.

The Covington Republican, who represents the east Georgia area where the plant would be built, called for more “transparency” and demanded a timeline for the project’s future.

Fleming adds that he is “very skeptical” about the future of the plant, which Rivian promised would create 7,500 jobs in southern Morgan and Walton counties.

Then: With only four working days remaining in the legislative session, Democrats are continuing to press for a full expansion of Medicaid as time winds down.

Senate Democrats say they won’t support a Republican effort to overhaul regulations for building hospitals, known as certificate of need or CON, unless it’s packaged with Medicaid expansion.

“If we’re going to prioritize economic development, certainly we can prioritize the health of Georgians,” Democratic state Sen. Derek Mallow of Savannah says.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

But Senate Republicans already have the majority to pass the measure without Democrats’ help. Still, Mallow says, “Nothing is final until the gavel hits and it’s adjourned (on) Sine Die.”

And, Laken Riley’s father spoke about her in an interview. Jason Riley called his daughter, a nursing student who was killed last month near the University of Georgia campus, his “angel.”

Police say the man they have in custody for Riley’s death entered the country illegally.

Jason Riley also said he was disappointed that his daughter’s death was being used as a political talking point for issues surrounding immigration.

Plus, former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he won’t participate in a third-party bid for president. Duncan met earlier this month with leaders of the No Labels movement, who hope to appeal to voters not happy with a choice between Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump.

#BREAKING: Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he won’t launch a third-party presidential bid with the centrist No Labels movement. https://t.co/OSeIGZNQHe — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) March 18, 2024

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: A conversation about foreign affairs with UGA professor Eli Sperling.