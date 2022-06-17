ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Another day, another Herschel Walker revelation

052422 Atlanta: Herschel Walker speaks after his Republican Primary win on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta. Walker would face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the new details about Herschel Walker’s past and how it might influence the rod to November.

Plus, our insiders look at the ugly race for the 10th Congressional District and how Gov. Brian Kemp is looking to reshape the field.

