Patricia Murphy: How Democrats got their groove back

“I would have voted for Joe Biden if he was dead. It could have been a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ situation,” said Eileen Cahill, the chair of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin. “But the fact that it’s Kamala — even my daughter said she wishes she was 18 so that she could vote for her. That was not happening with Biden.”

I spoke to Cahill as she and her daughter waited for Harris to take the stage in Milwaukee earlier this week. They were two of the 15,000 who came out to see her speak in the same Fiserv Forum where former President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination a month ago.

The lines of supporters, mostly women, began to form outside the arena eight hours before Harris was due to speak. Once inside, they danced to a soundtrack playing Taylor Swift and Shania Twain songs over the loudspeaker. The place felt more like a dance party than a political rally.

The Democrats’ T-shirts told the stories of why they were there. “1973″ logos were a reference to the year Roe v. Wade became the law of the land, until it was struck down by a conservative Supreme Court majority, including three Trump appointees, in 2022. The “, La” pins were a reference to Trump’s penchant for mispronouncing Harris’ first name, as was the “Try ‘Madame President’ ” sweatshirt, which was also a nod to the historic first Harris would represent.

The crowd cheered so loudly when she took the stage that my ears began to ring. It had the feeling of Barack Obama’s rallies in 2008, but without the element of disappointed Hillary Clinton supporters. The rally attendees were as happy with Harris on stage as Trump’s devoted supporters are when he descends from “Trump Force One.”

But instead of just pumping up her followers with her speech, Harris included an obvious effort to reach out to the Republicans and independents she’ll need to win in battleground states, especially Wisconsin and Georgia.

You’ll hear the same message when she’s on stage tonight, when topics that used to be the sole domain of GOP conventions — faith, freedom and patriotism — are front and center, literally. The single sign the campaign handed out states: “FREEDOM.”

“In this election, we each face a question. And that question is: What kind of country do we want to live in?” Harris asked the roaring audience in Wisconsin. “Do we want to live in a country of chaos and fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law?”

She called her campaign “people-powered” and “a new way forward for a future for freedom, opportunity, of optimism and faith.”

For Americans exhausted by the anger and divisions in politics right now, which are most of the people I talk to on a daily basis, the offer that Harris is putting on the table may be attractive.

Along with the tone that she set in Milwaukee and will surely repeat as she accepts the Democratic nomination, Harris also set out a number of economic policy positions Americans will have to kick the tires on.

On Tuesday, she promised to cap the cost of prescription medication for all Americans; bring down the cost of groceries by making sure markets are competitive and fair; build millions of new homes; and give a $6,000 tax credit to families during the first year of their child’s life. That all sounds expensive — so it’s worth seeing how she’d pay for it.

But two additional issues brought the audience to its feet — abortion rights and gun safety. Harris promised to sign a bill to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade. And she said Americans deserve the freedom to be safe from gun violence.

Harris did not say then exactly what that policy would look like, but she didn’t have to. Because somebody somewhere in the Harris campaign knows (and it may be the candidate herself) that elections are not really won or lost on the ins and outs of policy positions. Campaigns are about the way a candidate makes voters feel.

After years of anxiety, Democrats now have a candidate who makes them feel happy. And that’s enough to now give Donald Trump a real run for his money.

Matt Wilson, the vice chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said Harris’ late entrance into the race has flipped his world upside down — in a good way. “My inbox on work and personal email, along with my texts, are unmanageable now because everybody it reaching out asking what they can do to help.”

And how does he feel with Harris in the race? “Awesome.”