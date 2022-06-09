Ossoff leads effort to rename metro Atlanta’s VA offices after Johnny Isakson

Warnock, who currently holds Isakson’s seat, is among the cosponsors of the bill related to renaming the VA regional offices. The renaming must be approved by both chambers of Congress in order to become law.

The measure immediately received the support of top Senate officials, including Leader Chuck Schumer and chief Republican Mitch McConnell.

“In Johnny Isakson’s famously big heart, American veterans and his fellow Georgians got pride of place,” McConnell, of Kentucky, said in a statement. “Isakson has rightly become a synonym for keeping promises to those who have served our nation in uniform. I am glad my friend’s name will inspire the VA’s mission in his beloved state for years to come.”

Schumer in a statement noted that Isakson served as chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and served as the point person on “numerous bipartisan bills” that expanded health care for veterans. The renaming of the clinic is fitting, Schumer said.

“The Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veterans Affairs Atlanta Regional Office will keep his legacy alive by providing care for the veterans Johnny cared so deeply about,” he said.