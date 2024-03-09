On her home turf, Marjorie Taylor Greene rallies MAGA crowd

And although she’s speculated to be a potential Trump running-mate, Greene has told the AJC she’s “particularly interested” in the Cabinet spot as director of Homeland Security.

During her speech, Greene recounted how she confronted Biden and urged him to acknowledge the death of Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who was killed last month. A Venezuelan native who entered the country illegally is charged with murder in her death.

“Her life was taken by a monster that should have never been in our country,” said Greene. “When I saw Joe Biden I gave him this pin and I said — say her name. Say her name. Say her name.”

She recounted how Biden called her suspected killer an “illegal” during his nationally televised address.

“Even Joe Biden was forced to tell the truth.”