On her home turf, Marjorie Taylor Greene rallies MAGA crowd

‘Even Joe Biden was forced to tell the truth,’ she says of Laken Riley’s death.
By
41 minutes ago

ROME — “MTG! MTG! MTG!”

The chants from the audience in downtown Rome erupted as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped up to the microphone at a convention hall in the heart of her district.

One of Trump’s most ardent supporters, the conservative firebrand drew headlines this week heckling President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address.

And although she’s speculated to be a potential Trump running-mate, Greene has told the AJC she’s “particularly interested” in the Cabinet spot as director of Homeland Security.

During her speech, Greene recounted how she confronted Biden and urged him to acknowledge the death of Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who was killed last month. A Venezuelan native who entered the country illegally is charged with murder in her death.

“Her life was taken by a monster that should have never been in our country,” said Greene. “When I saw Joe Biden I gave him this pin and I said — say her name. Say her name. Say her name.”

She recounted how Biden called her suspected killer an “illegal” during his nationally televised address.

“Even Joe Biden was forced to tell the truth.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

