Breaking: Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
Politics
Politics

More than 3 million have already voted in Georgia

By
1 hour ago

Early voting turnout in Georgia reached a new milestone Monday as state election officials reported more than 3 million ballots have been cast.

The campaigns of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are both working to drive up voter participation during the last week of early voting, and analysts expect it to be the busiest week of the three-week period.

Republicans say their focus on early voting — a practice Trump has denigrated in the past — is paying off.

ExploreEarly voting tracker: See how many votes have been cast already in your county

Turnout in some deep-red rural and exurban counties is running ahead of key Democratic strongholds, and the overall electorate skews older and whiter — both typically favorable to the GOP.

But Democrats are confident Harris supporters will close the gap after a slower-than-expected start. And they’re encouraged by a double-digit edge among female voters, who polls show overwhelmingly favor Harris.

ExploreDonald Trump in Atlanta on Monday: Live updates

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AJC/TNS

How Democrats and Republicans view Georgia’s early voting numbers
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Georgia’s early voting surges past the halfway mark of the state’s 2020 turnout
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...41m ago
Placeholder Image

Trump has a slight edge in Georgia over Harris, latest AJC poll finds
The Latest
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump labels Harris a ‘fascist’ in Atlanta, flipping Democratic attack against him47m ago
Gwinnett legislative candidates adapt to a transformed county
Here’s where Trump, Harris and their campaigns are in Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES
Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...41m ago
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline