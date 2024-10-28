More than 3 million have already voted in Georgia

Early voting turnout in Georgia reached a new milestone Monday as state election officials reported more than 3 million ballots have been cast.
The campaigns of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are both working to drive up voter participation during the last week of early voting, and analysts expect it to be the busiest week of the three-week period.
Republicans say their focus on early voting — a practice Trump has denigrated in the past — is paying off.
Turnout in some deep-red rural and exurban counties is running ahead of key Democratic strongholds, and the overall electorate skews older and whiter — both typically favorable to the GOP.
But Democrats are confident Harris supporters will close the gap after a slower-than-expected start. And they’re encouraged by a double-digit edge among female voters, who polls show overwhelmingly favor Harris.
