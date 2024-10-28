Elections
Trump takes the stage at Georgia Tech’s arena after GOP leaders fire up crowd at rally: Live Updates

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion on Monday, October 28, 2024.

With just eight days until Election Day, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continue to make their last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Both candidates have focused lately on metro Atlanta. With Trump hosting a rally at McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus Monday, strategists say his campaign is focused on left-leaning counties that helped flip Georgia blue in 2020.

Trump held an event in Powder Springs and will address voters at rally in Atlanta tonight.

More than 3 million Georgians have already cast ballots, but campaigns say the final week of early voting could be the biggest yet as both campaigns fiercely fight over the battleground state.

Follow along for updates on the presidential election in Georgia.

