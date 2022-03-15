Medical marijuana production bill passes Georgia Senate

Under Senate Bill 609, six marijuana production licenses would be issued within weeks by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission.

Though the Senate bill advanced, the fate of the proposal remains unclear when it’s next considered by the state House.

The House planned to vote later Tuesday on its own cannabis oil legislation, House Bill 1425, which would redo the business licensing program from scratch, discarding tentative awards to six companies announced last year.

Instead, the state would start over with a new competitive bidding process later this year that would grade bids by an independent third-party instead of by political appointees to the cannabis commission.

The House bill doesn’t set a date by which licenses would be issued, and a bidding process would take months, followed by awards and then potential protests and lawsuits by losing companies.

So far, there are over 20,000 registered medical marijuana patients in Georgia authorized to orally consume cannabis oil for illnesses including severe seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers. The oil can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high.