LIVE: Georgia bill tracker 2022

The Georgia House voted mostly along party lines, 96-68, on Monday , November 22, 2021, to send the congressional redistricting map to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. The new redistricting map will help Republicans to obtain victories before a single vote is cast in next year’s elections. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politics
By Staff reports
23 minutes ago

Georgia bills are nearing a key deadline.

March 15 is Crossover Day. The day is typically when a bill needs to pass at least one legislative chamber to have a chance of becoming law this year.

Track which notable bills lawmakers are considering and their odds of passing.

The odds of passing are based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution statistical model of recent legislative sessions. The model accounts for a variety of factors, including sponsorship, number of days remaining in the session and progress of the bill.

The model does not assign probabilities to resolutions proposing a constitutional amendment.

Complete Georgia Legislature coverage

