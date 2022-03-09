LIVE: Georgia bill tracker 2022

Georgia bills are nearing a key deadline.

March 15 is Crossover Day. The day is typically when a bill needs to pass at least one legislative chamber to have a chance of becoming law this year.

Track which notable bills lawmakers are considering and their odds of passing.

The odds of passing are based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution statistical model of recent legislative sessions. The model accounts for a variety of factors, including sponsorship, number of days remaining in the session and progress of the bill.

The model does not assign probabilities to resolutions proposing a constitutional amendment.

