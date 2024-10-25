Final fundraising reports show Harris is well ahead of Trump for donations in Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris raised roughly $1.5 million from Georgians in the first 16 days of October, accumulating far more than former President Donald Trump’s take of just over $262,000, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the latest campaign finance data.
These final reports from the presidential campaigns confirm a trend of Harris bringing in more cash than Trump from the state since she joined the race.
“Consistently, we’ve seen that enthusiasm has increased,” said Jeffrey Glas, a political scientist at the University of Georgia. “She really has pulled in a tremendous amount,” he said in reference to her overall fundraising from small- and large-dollar donors.
However, there is still millions more in other fundraising by outside groups to support the candidates. These totals only include contributions over $200 individuals made directly to the campaigns or transferred through authorized committees.
Although Harris has pulled firmly ahead of Trump in contributions, polling in Georgia shows that the two candidates are closely matched. The AJC’s latest poll shows Trump just ahead of Harris, 47% to 43%, just outside the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
During the first 2 1/2 weeks in October, Harris collected an average of $50,000 per day from Georgians.
On the other hand, the Trump campaign reported an average of $8,700 a day from Georgians so far this month.
It is worth noting that throughout the year the Trump campaign has amended its monthly reports to include more contributions after the reporting deadline.
