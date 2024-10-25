Final fundraising reports show Harris is well ahead of Trump for donations in Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris raised roughly $1.5 million from Georgians in the first 16 days of October, accumulating far more than former President Donald Trump’s take of just over $262,000, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the latest campaign finance data.

These final reports from the presidential campaigns confirm a trend of Harris bringing in more cash than Trump from the state since she joined the race.

“Consistently, we’ve seen that enthusiasm has increased,” said Jeffrey Glas, a political scientist at the University of Georgia. “She really has pulled in a tremendous amount,” he said in reference to her overall fundraising from small- and large-dollar donors.