ajc logo
ajc.com

Live Updates: Georgia Primary Election May 24

Live Updates
Latest Updates
Herschel Walker casts a ballot -- but won’t say his pick for gov
May 24, 2022 12:22 PM
Stacey Abrams outlines general election strategy, responds to GOP critics
May 24, 2022 12:09 PM
Georgia voters will decide some key questions in today’s primaries
May 24, 2022 6:46 AM
AJC Voter Guide: Find information about candidates and ballot questions in Atlanta
May 24, 2022 6:41 AM

Herschel Walker casts a ballot -- but won’t say his pick for gov

12:22 PM
By
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker casts his ballot at Sutton Middle School on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker casts his ballot at Sutton Middle School on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cast his ballot for himself Tuesday, but he wouldn’t say whether he backed Gov. Brian Kemp or former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the bitter Republican race for Georgia’s top job.

The Republican Senate frontrunner said in February he wouldn’t support either of the rivals and was “mad at both of them.” On Tuesday, he offered a different approach to the feud that pits Perdue’s Donald Trump-backed challenge against Kemp.

“I’m going to wait and see who wins. Whoever wins, I’m going to get behind him,” he said after casting his ballot at Sutton Middle School. “And I hope the guy that loses gets behind him as well. I said it when I first got in this race, we have to come together as a party.”

He said he has “no doubt” he’d be able to work with Kemp or Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both top targets of Trump, who blames them for his 2020 election defeat. Walker was endorsed by Trump shortly after he got in the race.

“There are some bad grapes on both sides, but I respect President Trump a great deal and always will. He’s a good, good friend. He got behind me because he knew I’d get the job done. But at the same time, he doesn’t run what I do in my decisions.”

Pressed on whether he’d want to campaign with Trump in a general election against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Walker was blunt.

“If he wants to come down, I told him he and his family could come down,” he said. “President Trump has been more than just a friend. I’ve known him since 1982. I want him to come down. I want all Republicans to come down and campaign for me, because we’ve got to bring this party together.”

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top