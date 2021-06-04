LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Republicans meet to plan 2022 strategy

The main goal of the two-day convention will be to elect a party chairman — though David Shafer is expected to easily win support for a second term — and hear statewide and federal incumbents and candidates make the case for why Republican voters should select them in races next year.

Much will be said in support of Donald Trump, whose supporters have echoed the former president’s lies about widespread election fraud in Georgia. That means there also likely will be resolutions to censure or reprimand Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who have both been outspoken in their criticism of the former president. Neither is expected to attend the convention.