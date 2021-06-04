ajc logo
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Republicans meet to plan 2022 strategy

12/14/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — Georgia Republican Chairman David Shafer speaks with members of the media at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, December 14, 2020. Georgia Republicans held a meeting in the Capitol building at the same time of the the official ballot casting by the Georgia Electoral College. The Electoral College unanimously voted for President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics | 36 minutes ago
By Maya T. Prabhu, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

JEKYLL ISLAND — Thousands of conservative activists will gather on the coast this weekend for the Georgia GOP Convention where attendees will lay out their approach for the 2022 statewide races — including what could be a hot governor’s race.

The main goal of the two-day convention will be to elect a party chairman — though David Shafer is expected to easily win support for a second term — and hear statewide and federal incumbents and candidates make the case for why Republican voters should select them in races next year.

Much will be said in support of Donald Trump, whose supporters have echoed the former president’s lies about widespread election fraud in Georgia. That means there also likely will be resolutions to censure or reprimand Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who have both been outspoken in their criticism of the former president. Neither is expected to attend the convention.

Day one of the convention kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday. Check back for live updates below.

