LIVE UPDATES: Day two of Georgia GOP convention to feature remarks from Kemp, vote on chairman

On the agenda Saturday are speeches from some running for office in 2022, including Gov. Brian Kemp, who, as we reported yesterday, is being introduced by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Some could view it as a circling-of-the-wagons heading into 2022, but we still will be paying close attention to how the governor is received by the crowd of conservative voters — who gave Attorney General Chris Carr an icy reception peppered with boos on Friday.