LIVE UPDATES: Day two of Georgia GOP convention to feature remarks from Kemp, vote on chairman

JEKYLL ISLAND — Georgia conservatives are reconvening Saturday for day two of the state convention.
On the agenda Saturday are speeches from some running for office in 2022, including Gov. Brian Kemp, who, as we reported yesterday, is being introduced by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
Some could view it as a circling-of-the-wagons heading into 2022, but we still will be paying close attention to how the governor is received by the crowd of conservative voters — who gave Attorney General Chris Carr an icy reception peppered with boos on Friday.
Kemp’s only declared primary opponent, former state Rep. Vernon Jones, is also expected to address the crowd on Saturday. Jones served in DeKalb County and at the Statehouse as a Democrat made national news last year when he announced his support for former President Donald Trump. Jones announced he was changing parties earlier this year.
Attendees will select their party chair, where Chairman David Shafer is expected to easily win reelection. They will also vote on a number of resolutions, including some that may take aim at Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who both disputed falsehoods about systemic election irregularities and cast Trump as the author of his own defeat. Neither is expected to attend the convention.
Day two of the convention begins at 10 a.m. Check back here for updates.