LISTEN: Incumbents appear to be dodging debates as primary approaches

On Thursday’s ‘Politically Georgia,’ the Atlanta Press Club’s Lauri Strauss discusses Sunday’s debates ahead of the May primary.
The Atlanta Press Club will hold debates Sunday for candidates running in Georgia's May 21 primary. Many incumbents have yet to commit to participating in the event, which will be broadcast Monday through May 2. (Handout/Mitch Leff)

Credit: Mitch Leff

The Atlanta Press Club will hold debates Sunday for candidates running in Georgia's May 21 primary. Many incumbents have yet to commit to participating in the event, which will be broadcast Monday through May 2. (Handout/Mitch Leff)
By
18 minutes ago

There will likely be a few empty lecterns when the Atlanta Press Club hosts its campaign debates Sunday. As of Thursday morning, four incumbents have declined their invitations to appear or have not confirmed their participation.

“It’s always an interesting look on our debates when there is an empty podium,” Lauri Strauss, a consultant with the Atlanta Press Club, told “Politically Georgia.”

As of this morning, U.S. Reps. David Scott and Lucy McBath have not confirmed whether they will take part in the debates leading up to the state’s May 21 primary.

Strauss says Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson’s campaign is still in conversations with organizers.

She added that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the only incumbent who has actually said she will not participate.

In an effort to encourage more participation, the Atlanta Press Club released a statement saying that this “is the first time in the history of our debate series that so many incumbents have failed to take part.”

Strauss repeated those sentiments to the hosts of “Politically Georgia,” but she added that the tradition of putting up an empty lectern for candidates is not new.

“We’ve had this policy in place for many, many years because we decided it is not fair to the candidate who agreed to the invitation to debate,” Strauss said. “We don’t want to penalize the person that says, ‘Yeah, I will come, and I will answer questions from the local media.’ ”

To participate, all candidates must confirm their participation with the Atlanta Press Club by Friday.

In the long run, Strauss says she hopes more incumbents take part in future debates.

“We hope this is not a trend with the incumbents choosing not to participate,” she said. “We hope this is just kind of a primary little blip, but this public service has been very important to the Atlanta Press Club.”

The Atlanta Press Club debates take place Sunday and will be broadcast between Monday and May 2. Here’s the full schedule.

Friday on “Politically Georgia”: Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor, joins the show.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

