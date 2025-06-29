Lawmakers should protect national treasures
It was incredibly welcome news to hear that the Okefenokee Swamp is finally safe from mineral mining. However, it’s disheartening that this vital protection required intervention from wealthy individuals in our state. This raises a critical question: Why do we elect representatives if they’re going to sit on the sidelines when our natural resources are threatened?
It’s truly disappointing, though perhaps not surprising, that Gov. Brian Kemp chose to remain disengaged, as he has so often done in the past regarding challenging issues. Our elected officials should be the first line of defense for Georgia’s irreplaceable natural treasures, not passive observers.
MANOJ KUMAR, ATLANTA
Beware of ‘one and done’ missions
The story leading the news in recent days is the bombing of Iran to take out its nuclear capability. President Donald Trump indicated that this mission is “one and done.” That means no further action is needed, and there should be no retaliation from Iran. The administration has been taking victory laps before the assessment from the intelligence community has determined the extent of the damage.
This reminds me of then-President George W. Bush declaring the end of the Iraq War in 2003. Bush gave the speech in front of a banner, declaring, “Mission Accomplished.” The mission wasn’t accomplished. It continued for eight more years. When will we ever learn from history?
DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE
Criticism of Israeli gov’t is not antisemitic
Sam Olens, in his AJC opinion article, (June 23), sadly notes that hate crimes against Jews have risen sharply. He is absolutely correct when he states: “Antisemitic attacks demand Americans speak out against any kind of hate.” While antisemitism in the United States is not new, we should be appalled that in the 21st century, it is disgustingly on the rise.
However, we also must remember that criticism of the policies of the Israeli government, ipso facto, is not antisemitic — as some would like us to believe. Criticism of policies of the Israeli government does not make one antisemitic — nor does criticism of German, French or American government policies make one anti-German, anti-French or anti-American.
ROBERT KENNEDY, SANDY SPRINGS
Reckless bombing could trigger unwanted war
In these times when we are faced with the threat of a prolonged Israel-Iran war, we have to be very careful in how we act going forward.
President Trump’s recent bombings of Iran, while a bold move against the country’s nuclear program, was reckless overall. There is a strong possibility of Iran retaliating, triggering a war with the U.S., which is contrary to the president’s promise of keeping America out of foreign conflicts.
Anytime the U.S. gets involved with a foreign war due to fear or competition, the war is often long and pointless, resulting in more losses than wins — whether that be Iraq, Afghanistan or Vietnam.
This war situation is actually an example of history repeating itself, and we have to consider that there’s a good chance we have nothing to worry about concerning Iranian nukes, as fear of weapons is what made up the main argument of those who supported the Iraq War in the 2000s, and that war got us nowhere.
The government in Iran is an inhumane, immoral and oppressive force that must be stopped, but getting involved in another war is not the answer.
SHREY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE
