Reasonable people can disagree on how best to reform our broken immigration system. But it is clear to me, and the millions of people who protested across the country for “No Kings,” that this administration is neither reasonable nor humane in how it treats immigrants.

If our government can secretly capture and detain an immigrant through the extraordinary means we’ve seen so far, without any contact with their family or lawyers, then any one of us could be next. Who will be left standing when they come for you?

JOSHUA HESTER, DECATUR

Voucher dollars could have helped schools

Georgia tax dollars will fund $6,500 vouchers annually for students from underperforming schools to attend private school or be homeschooled. There are 131 underperforming schools in metro Atlanta, and statewide, 100,000 students could qualify for the voucher. There will be a “lottery” to select students from the applications received.

The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act passed this year, allotting $140 million from the state education budget. Proponents of the bill emphasize that it accounts for only 1% of the state budget, and students from underperforming schools should have the opportunity for a better education.

Since Georgia’s schools are ranked in the bottom third of all states, this $140 million should be used to bring those underperforming schools up to expected standards. That will benefit all students.

SANDIE WEBB, DECATUR

Congress, don’t rush through spending bill

To Republican U.S. senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives: The budget reconciliation bill you’ve been urged to pass by July 4 is too big and far-reaching to rush through by some arbitrary date.

Celebrate your independence from and coequality with the executive branch by carefully considering the provisions in the bill. Listen to your constituents and your sense of propriety. Do you want to sell hundreds of millions of acres of our public lands to mining interests and foreign developers? Do you want to cut critical services (i.e., FEMA) to extend tax breaks for the richest while adding to our national debt? Study the bill. Amend it where appropriate. Do your job. Please.

JIM GORDON, ATLANTA