Supporters celebrate $1.2 million for The Stitch over Downtown Connector

The next milestone might be another federal grant. Last month the Atlanta City Council agreed to seek a $10.5 million grant for preliminary engineering for The Stitch. The grant money would match $10 million provided by the city and $500,000 from the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

Atlanta should learn whether it gets the grant in coming months.

A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress, which proposed The Stitch, said the project is in its early stages. But he sounded optimistic about its future. He cited other projects that might have seemed improbable when they were proposed, including Centennial Olympic Park, Atlantic Station and the Atlanta Beltline.

“Atlanta, particularly downtown, we’re not afraid of big projects,” Robinson said.