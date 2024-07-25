Kamala Harris plans Georgia presidential campaign debut on Tuesday

“The baton is in our hands,” she said to the crowd in West Allis. “We who believe in the sacred freedom to vote will make sure every American has the ability to cast their ballot and have it counted.”

Polls suggest a tightening race between Harris and Trump since Biden withdrew from the race on Sunday, including a Landmark Communications poll of 400 likely Georgia voters this week that showed the two rivals are deadlocked.

Democrats hope Harris changes the political landscape by injecting fresh energy into the handful of competitive states that could decide the November race. Harris’ Georgia campaign on Wednesday held its first event since she became the likely nominee featuring dozens of local Democrats.

Democrats hold “Stop Trump” and “We Show Up” signs at the first campaign event in Georgia for Vice President Kamala Harris since she became the party’s de facto nominee. #gapol pic.twitter.com/soYNazwe7f — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 24, 2024

“Trump and his MAGA Republican allies were disastrous for us here in Georgia,” said state Sen. Jason Esteves of Atlanta outside the state Capitol. “That’s why we will show up and show out in November to reject him at the ballot box and elect Democrats all across our county and state.”

Trump used his first rally since Harris cleared the field of potential Democratic rivals to frame her as “the ultraliberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe.”

“She’s worse than him. Because he’s a fake liberal. You know, he wasn’t that liberal. He was fake,” Trump said on Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. “She’s a real liberal.”

In an 11-minute address from the Oval Office, Biden said Wednesday he ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris because there is “a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices — yes, younger voices.”

“I revere this office,” Biden said, “but I love my country more.”