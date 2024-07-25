Kamala Harris is a frequent visitor to Georgia

Harris stepped up the visits in 2023 as the presidential campaign began to ramp up. She has been to the battleground state 11 times in the past 18 months — including twice in a four-day span in June, when she spoke at a 100 Black Men of America conference and a summit to stop gun violence led by Atlanta-area rapper Quavo of the Migos. Biden visited Georgia twice in this campaign season with both stops coming in 2024.

If Harris wants a Democratic repeat in Georgia, she has some work to do. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted before Biden dropped out of the race shows Trump leading Harris 51% to 46% in a head-to-head matchup, Trump has visited Georgia 3 times since the campaign began including in April and March.

Here is a look at Harris’ trips to Georgia.