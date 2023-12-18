Fulton election workers sue Giuliani - again - for continuing to spread falsehoods

Three days after a jury ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay two former Fulton County election workers $148 million in damages, the mother and daughter have sued him again asking a court to halt him from continuing to spread baseless claims about them.

The 10-page complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia cites comments Giuliani made to reporters outside the courthouse and in interviews during and directly after his defamation trial.

“Defendant Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable,” the complaint alleges.