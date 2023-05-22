In Israel, Georgia leaders aim to deepen a ‘fruitful’ relationship

While Israel isn’t a key cog in Georgia’s economy, state officials say there’s potential for trade ties to grow.

Last year, total trade between Georgia and Israel paled in comparison with other partners such as South Korea and Canada. But it still reached $1.2 billion — a 26% increase over the lpast year.

There are signs it could grow: A new Delta Air Lines direct flight from Atlanta to Tel Aviv has already expanded to five days a week. And state officials plan a sweep of visits aimed at scoring new projects from Israel.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation visited the high-rise headquarters of JFrog, a Tel Aviv-based software firm with offices in Sandy Springs and ambitions to expand globally.

And officials toured a heavily fortified factory where a joint partnership between Savannah-based Gulfstream and IAI build luxury G-280 business jets for the global elite.

On Sunday, Kemp met for roughly an hour with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned Kemp about the dangers of a nuclear-capable Iran and the need for closer diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

At Monday’s event, Kemp told Israeli officials that Georgia has long had a special relationship with the Holy Land. The state has had a consular presence in Israel for 67 years, and an economic liaison here since 1994.

“That really speaks to our values and our relationship,” Kemp said, adding: “The friendship has been fruitful for all parties.”