In honor of Selma’s ‘Bloody Sunday,’ Biden announces new voting rights initiatives

“During this current legislative session, elected officials in 43 states have already introduced over 250 bills to make it harder to vote,” Biden will say, according to his prepared remarks. “We cannot let them succeed.”

Biden’s speech references former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn election results in swing states like Georgia, as well as the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. These were efforts to undo the will of voters, Biden will say, and should be met with new laws that prevent that from happening in the future.

In addition to backing congressional action, Biden says his executive orders will make it easier to register voters on federal property, increase transparency for Americans in the mil

itary and overseas who want to vote by mail and improve access to voting for Native Americans and people with disabilities.

Biden plans to end his speech by recalling a conversation he and his wife, Jill, had with Lewis a few days before he died on July 17. At the time, Biden was the Democratic nominee for president and had planned to console the ailing longtime congressman.

“But instead of answering our concerns for him, he asked us to stay focused on the work left undone to heal and to unite this nation around what it means to be an American,” Biden will say. “That we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally.”