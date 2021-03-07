In honor of Selma’s ‘Bloody Sunday,’ Biden announces new voting rights initiatives

In virtual remarks on the anniversary of the march in Selma where John Lewis, Hosea Williams and other activists were violently attacked, President Joe Biden plans to announce Sunday a series of executive orders related to expanding voting access.
Acknowledging the limited scope of those actions, the president will also voice support for two election access bills supported by Democrats but facing an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate where Republicans can use the filibuster to block action.
The U.S. House approved one measure — a sweeping election, campaign finance and redistricting bill ― last week. The second proposal, the Voting Rights Advancement Act to reinstate judicial reviews of new election laws in Georgia and other states, has not yet come up for a vote during the current congressional session but is expected to be named after U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died last year.
Activists, including Lewis, were beaten by law enforcement on March 7, 1965, when they crossed the bridge as part of a voting rights march to Montgomery, Alabama.
Biden, in virtual remarks commemorating the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, will note that activists like Lewis, C.T. Vivian and Joseph Lowery all died since last year’s events. He plans to say that many of the voting access battles those civil rights icons from Atlanta fought are still relevant today.
“During this current legislative session, elected officials in 43 states have already introduced over 250 bills to make it harder to vote,” Biden will say, according to his prepared remarks. “We cannot let them succeed.”
Biden’s speech references former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn election results in swing states like Georgia, as well as the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. These were efforts to undo the will of voters, Biden will say, and should be met with new laws that prevent that from happening in the future.
In addition to backing congressional action, Biden says his executive orders will make it easier to register voters on federal property, increase transparency for Americans in the mil
itary and overseas who want to vote by mail and improve access to voting for Native Americans and people with disabilities.
Biden plans to end his speech by recalling a conversation he and his wife, Jill, had with Lewis a few days before he died on July 17. At the time, Biden was the Democratic nominee for president and had planned to console the ailing longtime congressman.
“But instead of answering our concerns for him, he asked us to stay focused on the work left undone to heal and to unite this nation around what it means to be an American,” Biden will say. “That we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally.”