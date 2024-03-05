BreakingNews
Politics

How to follow Super Tuesday from the AJC

People arrive to vote in the Super Tuesday primary election at Ben Hur Shrine Temple in Austin, Texas, Tuesday March 5, 2024. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

By AJC Staff
1 minute ago

The AJC is following news from today’s Super Tuesday presidential primaries, with a focus on what it means to Georgia voters and the upcoming Georgia primary.

In addition to updated news all day on ajc.com, here are some other ways to prepare for another election night:

  • Read the Politically Georgia A.M. preview of Super Tuesday
  • Listen to The Politically Georgia Podcast from the AJC, live at 10 a.m. and available on demand. Scheduled guests on Tuesday are Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
  • Return to AJC after the polls begin closing at 7 p.m. for the latest results from the Super Tuesday states, reaction, analysis, as attention turns toward the Georgia primary next Tuesday. As we’ve already reported, Biden and Trump are scheduled to visit Georgia.

On social media: Follow updates on X, formerly Twitter from @ajc and Greg Bluestein (@bluestein).

By email: Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter for your daily jolt of scoops, news and analysis from the AJC politics team.

