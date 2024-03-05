Tap on any of the highlighted state maps to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.

Presidential primaries are happening Tuesday in 16 states on what is dubbed Super Tuesday for the 2024 election cycle.

Updates will be provided on this page throughout the night, beginning after the polls close in each of the states. Return to ajc.com for more coverage and analysis of the results and what they might mean for the upcoming Georgia presidential primary next week on March 12.

If Delegate Count Chart doesn’t appear above, click or tap here for another view

Podcasts: Listen to Politically Georgia from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10 a.m. weekdays or on demand.

Newsletters: Subscribers can stay on top of the 2024 election year in Georgia with our weekday subscriber newsletter about Georgia Politics.

About the AJC’s coverage

Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary started Feb. 19. What happens in the other states will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are campaigning in those other states, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else.