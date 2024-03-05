Politics

ELECTION 2024 | Track Super Tuesday election results for March 5 primaries

A resident walks out of their voting precinct after voting on the morning of the South Carolina Republican primary at New Bridge Academy in Cayce, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: AP

Tap on any of the highlighted state maps to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.

Presidential primaries are happening Tuesday in 16 states on what is dubbed Super Tuesday for the 2024 election cycle.

Updates will be provided on this page throughout the night, beginning after the polls close in each of the states. Return to ajc.com for more coverage and analysis of the results and what they might mean for the upcoming Georgia presidential primary next week on March 12.

About the AJC’s coverage

Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary started Feb. 19. What happens in the other states will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are campaigning in those other states, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
