Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday

The tandem visits come as both campaigns step up their efforts to win Georgia, which Democrats captured in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades. The state will hold its presidential primary on March 12, and polls show Biden and Trump are both overwhelming favorites.

Republicans consider Georgia a must-win to retake the White House four years after Trump became the first GOP presidential nominee to lose the state in almost three decades. During his presidency, Georgia went from a reliably Republican state to one of the nation’s premier political battlegrounds.

A ribbon of metro Atlanta’s suburbs flipped to Democrats during his presidency, and his obsession with his own defeat factored into Republican losses in dual U.S. Senate races in 2021 that cost the GOP control of the chamber.

Trump’s push to oust Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans he accused of disloyalty backfired spectacularly in 2022, and his handpicked candidate for the U.S. Senate, former football star Herschel Walker, was the lone statewide GOP candidate to go down in defeat.

And his efforts to subvert Biden’s victory, including his demand that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” enough votes to overcome his deficit, are at the center of the ongoing election-interference trial in Fulton County.

Trump’s legal struggles helped revive his flagging campaign, galvanizing loyalists who agreed with his framing of the charges in Atlanta and three other jurisdictions as political persecution.

He leads Biden in head-to-head polls in Georgia and other key battleground states. And he’s all but ignored former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has lost a string of GOP nominating contests to Trump and hasn’t committed to staying in the race through the state’s March 12 vote.

In Georgia, the home of some of Trump’s most devastating political setbacks, an increasing number of GOP elected officials, donors and activists are siding with Trump’s campaign. Many rallied behind him in June, when Trump headlined the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus.

And even top Republicans who have clashed with Trump, including Kemp and Insurance Commissioner John King, say they’ll back the former president if he’s the nominee.

The dueling visits come amid intense focus on immigration and public safety after the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who authorities say was bludgeoned to death in February after she went out for a run on the campus of the University of Georgia.

Police have charged a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who they say unlawfully crossed the U.S. border in 2022 in Riley’s death. Both Biden and Trump traveled to Texas this week to highlight plans to deter illegal immigration, and Trump invoked the killing to reinforce his pledge to seal the U.S. border.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who heads the Democratic Party of Georgia, said the intense campaign focus on the state is just the prelude to a busy 2024 season.

“We’re not a red state. We’re not a blue state. Georgia is periwinkle. We are a true battleground state, and we know that we have to work and fight for every vote,” Williams said in an interview. “And Georgia Democrats are working in every county so that no one is left out.”