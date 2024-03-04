BreakingNews
Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
Politics

Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By
20 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday with dueling visits that underscore the intense competition to capture one of the nation’s premier battleground states in November.

The event will be Trump’s first appearance in Georgia since he surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in August on charges he helped orchestrate a conspiracy to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Trump’s campaign hasn’t yet formally announced the trip, but several officials with knowledge of the former president’s schedule say it’s expected to be held in Rome. Biden, meanwhile, said last week he will hold a Saturday rally in metro Atlanta.

The tandem visits come as both campaigns step up their efforts to win Georgia, which Democrats captured in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades. The state will hold its presidential primary on March 12, and polls show Biden and Trump are both overwhelming favorites.

Republicans consider Georgia a must-win to retake the White House four years after Trump became the first GOP presidential nominee to lose the state in almost three decades. During his presidency, Georgia went from a reliably Republican state to one of the nation’s premier political battlegrounds.

A ribbon of metro Atlanta’s suburbs flipped to Democrats during his presidency, and his obsession with his own defeat factored into Republican losses in dual U.S. Senate races in 2021 that cost the GOP control of the chamber.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, greets President Donald Trump as he arrives at Dobbins AFB on Nov. 8, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Trump’s push to oust Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans he accused of disloyalty backfired spectacularly in 2022, and his handpicked candidate for the U.S. Senate, former football star Herschel Walker, was the lone statewide GOP candidate to go down in defeat.

And his efforts to subvert Biden’s victory, including his demand that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” enough votes to overcome his deficit, are at the center of the ongoing election-interference trial in Fulton County.

Trump’s legal struggles helped revive his flagging campaign, galvanizing loyalists who agreed with his framing of the charges in Atlanta and three other jurisdictions as political persecution.

He leads Biden in head-to-head polls in Georgia and other key battleground states. And he’s all but ignored former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has lost a string of GOP nominating contests to Trump and hasn’t committed to staying in the race through the state’s March 12 vote.

In Georgia, the home of some of Trump’s most devastating political setbacks, an increasing number of GOP elected officials, donors and activists are siding with Trump’s campaign. Many rallied behind him in June, when Trump headlined the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus.

And even top Republicans who have clashed with Trump, including Kemp and Insurance Commissioner John King, say they’ll back the former president if he’s the nominee.

The dueling visits come amid intense focus on immigration and public safety after the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who authorities say was bludgeoned to death in February after she went out for a run on the campus of the University of Georgia.

Police have charged a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who they say unlawfully crossed the U.S. border in 2022 in Riley’s death. Both Biden and Trump traveled to Texas this week to highlight plans to deter illegal immigration, and Trump invoked the killing to reinforce his pledge to seal the U.S. border.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who heads the Democratic Party of Georgia, said the intense campaign focus on the state is just the prelude to a busy 2024 season.

“We’re not a red state. We’re not a blue state. Georgia is periwinkle. We are a true battleground state, and we know that we have to work and fight for every vote,” Williams said in an interview. “And Georgia Democrats are working in every county so that no one is left out.”

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, gives an interview after signing paperwork to qualify for reelection at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 4, 2024. Today is the first day to file paperwork to qualify for legislative and congressional races. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him30m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers
9h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
7h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
7h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

‘Politically Georgia’: SCOTUS rules unanimously Trump must stay on state ballots
45m ago
Early voting for Georgia presidential primary enters final week
4h ago
A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
2h ago
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant