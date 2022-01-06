Georgia’s Johnny Isakson to be honored at memorial service

Isakson was a uniquely popular figure within Georgia politics.

He helped grow the state GOP from a tiny minority party mostly concentrated in Cobb County to a dominant force. But he was better known for his willingness to reach across the aisle and find common ground with Democrats on thorny issues from immigration to education.

Caption As a state representative, Johnny Isakson studies a proposed sites for park-and-ride lots with Ken Nix, a fellow representative from Cobb County, in this photo from 1982. Isakson is the lone person in Georgia history to serve in the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate. (Steve Deal / AJC Archive at GSU Library AJCP431-015e) Credit: Steve Deal /AJC

State leaders saw him as the go-to keeper of Georgia’s parochial priorities in Washington, from securing money for the deepening of Savannah’s port to keeping Delta Air Lines’ pension system afloat. He also advanced personal priorities, including legislation compensating the U.S. hostages held in Iran at the end of the Carter administration and revamping U.S. Peace Corps policies that failed to prevent the murder of a Cumming native in Benin.

Isakson’s advancing Parkinson’s forced him into retirement in December 2019 after he served for more than 40 years in elected office. Not long after, he launched the Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit that seeks to raise money for research into neurocognitive diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Isakson’s personal motto, one that’s likely to be repeated often during Thursday’s service, is that there are two types of people in the world: “friends and future friends.”

The fruit of that philosophy was evident Wednesday afternoon when Warnock introduced a resolution honoring his predecessor’s life and legacy. It was co-sponsored by the 99 other members of the body, Republican and Democrat.

“He brings us together in death in the same way he did in life,” Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, said in a speech on the Senate floor. “He’s a model of public service, an example to future generations of leaders on how to stand on principle and make progress while also governing with compassion and a heart for compromise.”

Caption U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson addressed his constituents at Ebenezer Baptist Church about his plans to retire in December 2019: “I was born here in 1944 and have been here ever since. And I love this city, love this place and love all of you.” Isakson was known as a lawmaker for reaching across the aisle to make deals, and his motto was that there are two types of people: "friends and future friends." STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC Caption U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson addressed his constituents at Ebenezer Baptist Church about his plans to retire in December 2019: “I was born here in 1944 and have been here ever since. And I love this city, love this place and love all of you.” Isakson was known as a lawmaker for reaching across the aisle to make deals, and his motto was that there are two types of people: "friends and future friends." STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

The memorial service is being held on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A longtime aide insisted that the date of the service had more to do with family availability than political commentary. But some observers viewed it as symbolic that Georgia was laying to rest a lawmaker who represented cross-aisle civility at a time when political discourse feels broken to all too many.

In lieu of flowers, the Isakson family is requesting that well-wishers donate to the Isakson Initiative.