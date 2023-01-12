Georgia’s first AAPI Supreme Court Justice swears Kemp in for second term

McMillian has also served in the Georgia Court of Appeals, appointed to the court in 2014, by Gov. Nathan Deal. Prior to her appointment from Deal, Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed her to the State Court Judge for Fayette County.

Kemp speaks frequently about his effort to appoint diverse candidates to state positions. In 2019, he appointed John King as state Insurance Commissioner, making him the first Latino statewide official in Georgia. King won election for a full term in November and among the statewide officers being sworn in Thursday, along with Kemp.