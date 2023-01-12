Georgia’s first AAPI Supreme Court Justice swears Kemp in for second term

The judge swearing in Kemp is Justice Carla Wong McMillian of the Supreme Court of Georgia. Kemp appointed her to the bench in April of 2020, when she became the first Asian Pacific American to serve on any state high court in the South.
McMillian has also served in the Georgia Court of Appeals, appointed to the court in 2014, by Gov. Nathan Deal. Prior to her appointment from Deal, Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed her to the State Court Judge for Fayette County.
Kemp speaks frequently about his effort to appoint diverse candidates to state positions. In 2019, he appointed John King as state Insurance Commissioner, making him the first Latino statewide official in Georgia. King won election for a full term in November and among the statewide officers being sworn in Thursday, along with Kemp.
Like the governor, McMillian also attended the University of Georgia, in her case for law school, and is a big-time Bulldogs fan. On the night of the National Championship, she tweeted, “#godawgs.”
