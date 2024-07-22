Georgia’s Democratic leaders quickly unite behind Kamala Harris

“Remember, defeating Donald Trump was always the goal,” said Williams. “Sending Kamala Harris to the Oval Office is how we get there. Eyes on the prize.”

The closing of ranks behind Harris from Georgia Democrats was a show of force behind her campaign. With less than four months before the election, Democrats say they can ill afford more turmoil within the party to defeat former President Donald Trump.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted before Biden quit the race showed a tight race between Harris and Trump in a hypothetical matchup that could soon become a reality. Still, several other Democrats could challenge the vice president for the nomination, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

Senior Georgia Democrats had maintained their support for Biden even as pressure from party leaders in Washington and other states mounted. But many have forged close relationships with Harris, who has visited Georgia about a dozen times since taking office.

Abrams was among the party officials who noted her long friendship with Harris as she announced her support for her historic presidential bid.

“She’s a tenacious fighter, a champion for our rights and defender of our democracy,” Abrams said. “United, she will lead us as we defeat Donald Trump this November.”