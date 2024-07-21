Breaking: Joe Biden withdraws from race for president

Less than half an hour later, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him, urging Democrats to “come together and beat Trump.” She must consolidate support heading into the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month and ready for a bruising battle against Trump.

Trump wasted no time to take a swipe at Harris — and Biden’s legacy. In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his decision to step aside, the Republican said Harris would be easier to defeat than Biden and called the later “the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” Prominent Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, began calling for Biden to immediately resign from office.

Biden’s decision to step aside from the presidential race represents a remarkable turnabout for the Democrat, who for weeks repeatedly vowed to remain in the contest. At one point he said that only the “Lord Almighty” coming down and telling him to quit would change his mind.

But his defiant stance softened in mid-July after a failed assassination attempt against Trump galvanized GOP voters and a four-day Republican National Convention that projected a sense of unity and resilience.

As Biden’s public support crumbled, and polls showed a majority of Democrats wanted him to withdraw from the race, allies of the president signaled he was receptive to arguments that she should drop out.

His standing worsened when his party’s two congressional leaders privately expressed their concerns about his November chances, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told him she’s skeptical he can win.

But perhaps the most devastating blows to Biden’s viability came from former President Barack Obama, who told allies that he thinks Biden needs to rethink his candidacy. Biden served as Obama’s vice president over two terms, and he’s arguably the party’s most influential politician.

Biden’s second-term chances hinged on a trio of “blue wall” states he captured in 2020 – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – while also keeping Arizona and Georgia in the Democratic column.

In Georgia, Biden enjoyed broad support from party officials and most of the state’s contingent of delegates to the August convention.

In the interviews, Georgia delegates made clear that a last-ditch effort on the DNC floor to defeat him won’t go anywhere, with many highlighting his support for a federal voting expansion, green energy initiatives and a sprawling infrastructure package.

But rank-and-file voters expressed deeper concerns in dozens of interviews. And polls for weeks have shown Biden lagging Trump in Georgia and other competitive states.

Just moments before Biden dropped out, his campaign was staging a celebratory event in McDonough for its latest Georgia office opening. Henry County chair Carlotta Harrell was urging the crowd to ignore the Biden naysayers.

“Stop listening to the rhetoric and all that,” she said. “We’ve got to come together as Democrats and stop fighting one another and let’s work united. Because really what they want to do is get Biden and Harris out.”

Trump’s allies, meanwhile, are increasingly confident that Georgia is slipping toward the GOP four years after Biden narrowly captured the state.

Some Republicans say the campaign need only drive up base turnout rather than appeal to swing voters to shatter the fragile alliance of liberals, suburbanites and Never Trumpers that fueled Biden’s win.

And Trump’s MAGA supporters have leaned into the chaos across the aisle, mindful of their own nominee’s tumultuous history.

In his last two quests for the White House, Trump was the single-biggest source of internal division within the Republican Party – and the greatest uniter of Democrats who used his candidacy to forge a disparate coalition to defeat him. With Biden dropping out of the race, Trump now becomes the country’s oldest-ever nominee for president.

Now it’s the Democrats’ turn to confront an intraparty rebellion. Trump, by contrast, enjoys the near-lockstep support from the party’s rank-and-file and elite, with skeptical voices either driven out of the party, defeated at the ballot box or quieted in the name of party unity.

What happens now?

The path ahead for Democrats is uncertain, though the timing of Biden’s withdrawal means he can release the roughly 99% of the party’s pledged delegates he earned during primaries to another candidate.

Presumably, the 4,000 delegates would follow his guidance to support Harris, though they aren’t mandated to do so. That could set the stage for a messy battle at the party’s nominating convention in Chicago next month.

But Democrats, intent on defeating Trump, seem likely to coalesce quickly around Harris. Several party leaders have already endorsed her, mindful that bypassing the nation’s first Black vice president could alienate the party’s African-American base.

There was broad consensus among delegates interviewed by the AJC to back Harris if the decision was thrown to them, with some saying if Biden trusted her enough to make her his running mate then Democrats should also back her as his successor.

“The only choice that should be made is Kamala Harris,” said Thelma Johnson, who is also a Black woman. If not, she asked, “are we saying she’s not qualified enough … or that she doesn’t qualify because of her race?”

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, one of the top Democrats in the Georgia chamber, predicted sharp backlash and internal turmoil if Harris is circumvented by a white rival like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“If Joe Biden stands aside, we can’t just jump over Kamala Harris like she’s not there,” he said. “We can’t just let national polling or punditry give us something new and exciting.”

Harris made history as the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president and she could energize key parts of the Democratic base where enthusiasm has slipped. She would become the first woman of color nominated for president by a major political party.

A former U.S. senator and attorney general of California, Harris has earned praise as a stalwart Biden supporter, and an aggressive critic of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year overturning abortion rights.

She has forged deep and extensive ties in Georgia and counts many of the state’s most prominent Democrats as close allies. She’s trekked to Georgia five times this year and 14 times overall since being sworn in.

But Harris has also been mocked for verbal gaffes and assailed for failing to deliver on initiatives she was deputized to lead, like addressing the root causes of the immigration crisis.

Other potential contenders include several governors – Newsom of California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has also been mentioned as a possible candidate, though it’s highly unlikely. Should he win election, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp would get to select his replacement in a divided Senate.