Georgia teachers, school staffers, others to join vaccine pool in March

But after a partial state survey suggesting tepid demand for vaccines from educators, as well as a slight increase in the state’s supply of vaccines, Kemp said Georgia is now prepared to significantly expand the pool.

‘Very careful’

The governor has faced tremendous backlash from teachers and parents angry that most educators have yet to receive vaccines in Georgia, upset at Kemp’s decision to move people age 65 and older from the third inoculation phase to the first, leapfrogging teachers in “Phase 1b” who were next in line.

Metro Atlanta school systems demanded that he prioritize teacher vaccinations, as have Democrats and other critics who noted that at least 28 other states have made some or all teachers eligible for the vaccine.

The state already allows those who are 65 and older and their caregivers, first responders, health care workers, and staffers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine. About 57% of Georgia’s elderly have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Kemp said.

Under the new state protocol, educators and staff at k-12 schools are eligible, including those who work in preschools and day cares. Officials will develop guidelines to define the medical conditions listed in the expansion.

It does not yet encompass other “medically fragile” Georgians, though the governor indicated they would be included in the next expansion.

School districts across Georgia have prepared for months to vaccinate their staffs. Some want to open their own clinics to administer doses of the vaccine on campus; others hope to partner with local health departments and pharmacies.

Teacher groups welcomed the news as long overdue even as they pushed state officials to hone a plan to quickly inoculate educators and school staff.

“It is essential that Gov. Kemp provide an effective distribution plan for this rollout, and many school districts have requested to serve as vaccination sites,” said Craig Harper, the executive director of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, which represents thousands of teachers.

State Sen. Michelle Au, a physician and Johns Creek Democrat, said she was optimistic that the state supply of the vaccine would increase even as healthcare officials ramp up efforts to convince vulnerable Georgians to accept the treatment.

“If we’re very careful and deliberate about how we communicate the importance and safety of vaccines, hopefully we’ll chip away at the people who haven’t taken it yet, maybe at the same time as our availability goes up.”

More demand than supply

The governor said his decision to expand the pool was eased by a state Department of Education survey last week that found 45% of educators would choose to take the vaccine, saying there wasn’t as much demand as he expected.

The success of the plan also hinges on hopes that the state’s allotment of vaccines will continue to rise. Georgia now receives about 215,000 first doses of vaccine a week, up from about 150,000 earlier this month.

Georgia officials are also hopeful that the one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, expected to soon be approved by federal regulators, will add another boost to the state stockpile in the weeks ahead.

Still, demand far outstrips supply, and many eligible for the vaccine have been unable to find appointments for months. On Monday, Georgia opened four mass vaccination sites in Albany, Clarkesville, Macon and metro Atlanta to dispense thousands of doses of vaccines each day, and many of the slots were snapped up quickly. People can sign up here for information.

Overall, Georgia has administered nearly 1.9 million vaccinations. The state has the fifth-lowest vaccination rate among all states per 100,000 residents, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention data, and has consistently ranked near the bottom nationally in vaccination rates.

Officials are scrambling to inoculate as much of the population as possible before more contagious strains of the virus take hold. They are particularly worried about Georgians over 60, who Kemp said account for 85% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

Throughout a news conference at the Capitol, the governor urged Georgians eager for inoculations to be patient as the state awaits more vaccinations.

“We will continue to see more demand than we have supply,” he said.

Staff Writer Eric Stirgus contributed to this report.

Georgia is now vaccinating:

Health care workers

Law enforcement

Fire personnel

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

People 65 and older and their caregivers

The pool expands on March 8 to include:

Educators and school staff, including employees of preschools and day cares

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers

Parents of children with complex medical conditions

Find more information here.