Kemp set to add teachers, ‘vulnerable’ Georgians to vaccine priority list

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to expand the list of people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine to include teachers and school staffers, a significant step in containing the pandemic that comes after months of criticism from frustrated parents and educator groups.
State officials say Kemp is set to announce Thursday that teachers and school staff would soon be allowed to join a group that now includes those who are 65 and older, first responders, health care workers, and staffers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Kemp is also expected to expand eligibility to some Georgians with higher health risks, though the specifics of who would qualify weren’t immediately available.
Until recently, Kemp and public health officials have balked at adding the state’s roughly 450,000 educators and school employees to the pool of those eligible for vaccines, saying there’s already not adequate supply to meet the demands of higher-risk Georgians.
But the Republican said last week that a state survey that found 45% of educators would choose to take the vaccine helped shape his policy, adding that he was surprised there’s “not as much demand there as some may have thought.” And he’s told educators, including the Atlanta Board of Education, that he “absolutely” will expand the criteria as more doses arrive in the state.
“Throughout vaccine distribution, the governor has prioritized protecting the most vulnerable and returning Georgians to normal,” said Kemp spokeswoman Mallory Blount, adding that he has “publicly committed to any expanded vaccine criteria including school staff and vulnerable Georgians.” Details, she said, would be announced Thursday.
The expansion would come as the state’s allotment of vaccines begins to rise. Georgia now receives about 198,000 doses of vaccine a week, up from about 150,000 earlier this month. And a new federal study appeared to pave the way for approval of a one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which would bring a third effective inoculation to the U.S. market.
Georgia would join at least 28 states that have made some or all teachers eligible for the vaccine, though that won’t mean educators would have easy access to the treatment. Demand still far outpaces supply, and many who were already eligible for the vaccine still struggle to find appointments.
On Monday, Georgia opened four mass vaccination sites in Albany, Clarkesville, Macon and metro Atlanta to dispense thousands of doses of vaccines each day, and many of the appointments were snapped up quickly.
Overall, the state’s administered more than 1.75 million doses of the vaccine in Georgia, accounting for about 89% of the state’s supply. The governor said as the state receives more doses, officials could scale up the mass vaccination sites and open new ones in more parts of Georgia.
Kemp’s decision comes amid a broader debate over school openings in Georgia. While most school districts have resumed in-person learning, some holdouts, including DeKalb County, have yet to reopen their doors to students, frustrating the governor and others who say it’s safe to resume coursework so long as safety guidelines are followed.
The governor has cited a state Department of Education survey, which included districts encompassing about 171,000 staffers, in forming his decision and that his office is working with a group of superintendents to develop rollout plans for when teachers become eligible.