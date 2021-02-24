Kemp set to add teachers, ‘vulnerable’ Georgians to vaccine priority list

“Throughout vaccine distribution, the governor has prioritized protecting the most vulnerable and returning Georgians to normal,” said Kemp spokeswoman Mallory Blount, adding that he has “publicly committed to any expanded vaccine criteria including school staff and vulnerable Georgians.” Details, she said, would be announced Thursday.

The expansion would come as the state’s allotment of vaccines begins to rise. Georgia now receives about 198,000 doses of vaccine a week, up from about 150,000 earlier this month. And a new federal study appeared to pave the way for approval of a one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which would bring a third effective inoculation to the U.S. market.

Georgia would join at least 28 states that have made some or all teachers eligible for the vaccine, though that won’t mean educators would have easy access to the treatment. Demand still far outpaces supply, and many who were already eligible for the vaccine still struggle to find appointments.

On Monday, Georgia opened four mass vaccination sites in Albany, Clarkesville, Macon and metro Atlanta to dispense thousands of doses of vaccines each day, and many of the appointments were snapped up quickly.

Overall, the state’s administered more than 1.75 million doses of the vaccine in Georgia, accounting for about 89% of the state’s supply. The governor said as the state receives more doses, officials could scale up the mass vaccination sites and open new ones in more parts of Georgia.

Kemp’s decision comes amid a broader debate over school openings in Georgia. While most school districts have resumed in-person learning, some holdouts, including DeKalb County, have yet to reopen their doors to students, frustrating the governor and others who say it’s safe to resume coursework so long as safety guidelines are followed.

The governor has cited a state Department of Education survey, which included districts encompassing about 171,000 staffers, in forming his decision and that his office is working with a group of superintendents to develop rollout plans for when teachers become eligible.