Georgia Senate gives final approval to $1 billion income tax rebate

Both rebates were proposed by Kemp last year when he was running for reelection. He announced his plan once it was clear the state was running a massive surplus in tax collections.

After all the bills were paid and agencies returned leftover funds, the state’s surplus for fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, 2022, was a record $6.6 billion.

Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, told colleagues the General Assembly has underfunded state government for years by, for example, underpaying workers in critical jobs, such as prison guards and teachers. Still, McLaurin said he’d vote for the tax rebate.

“Our voters expect our surpluses to be returned to them when they get to this level,” he said. “We have created a culture of telling voters we have funded government enough.”

Under the income tax rebate legislation, single-filing Georgians would receive up to $250 rebates, head of household filers $375 and couples filing jointly up to $500.

Georgians who didn’t owe state income taxes — such as seniors living on pensions and/or Social Security — won’t’ receive the rebates.

For instance, under Georgia law, taxpayers from ages 62 to 64 can exclude up to $35,000 of their retirement income — from pensions or investments — on their state return. Taxpayers who are 65 or older can exclude up to $65,000 per person on their returns. Social Security benefits also aren’t taxed.

Last year the same rebates went out starting in May, just before the Republican primary. The state Department of Revenue estimates the rebates will start showing up in bank accounts or sent out within six weeks of Kemp signing the legislation. The rebates should all be out by July 1.

Under the midyear budget Kemp signed, homeowners would receive an extra one-time exemption on the value of their homes at tax time, a move that Kemp said would save those Georgians, on average, about $500.