Georgia’s special income tax refunds could take months to go out

Gov. Brian Kemp and state Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden announced Wednesday that the Department of Revenue will begin issuing the tax refunds this week.

Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate in March, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021, and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.