State of Georgia ran nearly a $6.6 billion tax surplus in fiscal 2022

The state reported over the summer that tax collection for the fiscal year that ended on June 30 were up about 23% — or $6.19 billion — from last year. The surplus is what’s left over when all the bills for the fiscal year are paid and agencies remit leftover money they didn’t spend.

Kemp has already proposed refunding about $2 billion of the latest surplus to taxpayers. Abrams has said if elected, she will spend some of it to give raises to teachers and law enforcement officers and pay for an expansion of Medicaid, the health program for the poor and disabled, to cover more people. She also would refund about $1 billion of it to taxpayers.

If the refunds happen, it would be a rerun of this past spring.

With the help of massive federal COVID-19 aid, the state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus. During the 2022 General Assembly session, lawmakers approved refunding about $1.1 billion of that to taxpayers. Much of the rest was put into state reserves.

This year’s surplus is even bigger as higher wages drove up income tax collections and inflation helped boost what the state collected from sales taxes.

The state gets the bulk of its revenue from taxes on income and sales, and experts traditionally consider gains in those two areas a good sign for the economy. However, some economists warn of a possible recession ahead as inflation remains stubbornly high.

State Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, was pleased to see the surplus but said rising costs to provide services may eat up a lot of the extra funding.

“Between having a deficit and having a surplus, you’d rather have a surplus,” Tillery said. “But some of the issues that caused the surplus are really hurting Georgia families. They are also the things that are going to increase costs not only for Georgia families but for state government.”

Tate Mitchell, spokesman for Kemp’s reelection campaign, said the governor’s and General Assembly’s leadership has put the state on “solid financial footing.”

“Just as he has over the last four years,” Mitchell said, “Gov. Kemp will continue to budget conservatively, keep taxes low and put hardworking Georgians first.”