Kemp’s counter to Abrams: Double the tax break next year

Kemp made the announcements at the Capitol flanked by Republican lawmakers only two days after his rival, Abrams, delivered her economic plan in a highly publicized address.

The lawmakers said the policies of state leaders have helped build the surplus and make the tax breaks doable. They didn’t mention that massive federal COVID-19 pandemic aid has helped build the surplus as well.

“Leadership matters, elections matter,” said state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor.

Abrams, too, has said if elected, she will spend some of the fiscal 2022 surplus on a $1.1 billion income tax rebate. She also wants surplus funds to go toward raises for teachers and law enforcement officers and to help pay for an expansion of Medicaid, the health program for the poor and disabled, to cover more people.

Kemp and the Department of Revenue announced last month that state tax collections ended fiscal 2022 on June 30 more than $6 billion ahead of last year.

The latest income tax refund Kemp and Abrams have proposed would work like this year’s.

Under this year’s House Bill 1302, eligible single Georgians received a $250 refund, joint filers $500. The refunds were approved for those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021.

It also said Georgians couldn’t get a bigger tax refund than what they paid in taxes.

Some seniors citizens later found out they wouldn’t get the tax refund because other state exemptions mean they didn’t owe state income taxes. However, more than 2.6 million refunds were sent out to eligible Georgians.

As was the case this year, the rebates, if approved by lawmakers, would likely go out in the spring.

The property tax break Kemp proposes would revive a program Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes started in the late 1990s that sent local property tax officials money to increase the exemption on properties. The tax break is only on the primary residence of the owner.

Kemp said, on average, homeowners would save $500 on their property taxes.

The increased homestead exemption was discontinued during the Great Recession because the state couldn’t afford it. Kemp’s proposal to revive it could be a one-year thing, since lawmakers would have to include money in future budgets to pay for it.

Earlier this year, Kemp also signed legislation to lower income tax rates.

As is mostly the case when lowering tax rates, the biggest beneficiaries will be top income earners. They will pay a smaller percentage on their higher earnings. But supporters say almost everyone will see something out of the tax cut.

Abrams hit on that disparity of benefits from the tax rate cut earlier this week.

“Too often when Georgia has faced crossroads, Republicans have used their power on behalf of the rich and the more powerful at the expense of the rest of us,” she said. “Tax cuts for the wealthy, instead of saving rural hospitals. Billions in incentives for big businesses, but scraps for the little guy.”