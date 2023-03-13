Kemp signs midyear budget with an almost $1 billion property tax break

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a midyear spending plan that includes a property tax cut of nearly $1 billion and repays the Georgia Department of Transportation $1.1 billion it lost last year when the state suspended the motor fuel tax to stem the impact of high gas prices.
Fuel taxes pay for road projects, and the money will go toward keeping GDOT programs rolling.
The House and Senate last week passed the $32.5 billion midyear budget, which runs through June 30. Kemp said he signed the budget Friday, but he announced it Monday.
The Georgia Senate is expected to give final approval Tuesday to a separate $1 billion income tax rebate that Kemp has proposed.
The midyear budget builds on consecutive years of massive tax surpluses the state has seen since the COVID-19 economic shutdown ended in the spring of 2020. It would increase spending by about $2.36 billion or 7.8%.
Under the spending plan, homeowners would receive an extra one-time exemption on the value of their homes at tax time, a move that Kemp said in January would save those Georgians, on average, about $500. It would cost the state about $950 million.
Under the separate bill the Senate is expected to approve, many Georgians would also receive an income tax rebate, as they did last year — $500 for married couples who file jointly and $250 for single filers.
People who didn’t owe state income taxes — such as seniors living on pensions and/or Social Security — won’t receive the rebates.
Lawmakers included money in the midyear budget for $50,000 safety grants in each school, money to help students who may have fallen behind academically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more money in dozens of other areas, such as health care, rural workforce housing development, prisons and public safety.
Legislators also added funding to give 54,000 state government pensioners one-time bonuses of $500. State government pensioners got their first cost-of-living increase in more than a decade last year, although lawmakers have offered bonus checks some years.
They midyear budget includes $166.7 million to help fund large economic development projects in the state, including new Rivian and Hyundai car plants.
