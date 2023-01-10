Georgia asks judge to uphold voting system in election security case

The lawsuit uncovered video surveillance showing that allies of Donald Trump worked with computer experts to copy election software in Coffee County in January 2021, and a federal cybersecurity agency last summer warned about security risks to Georgia’s voting system.

“We have a large and developed record, and one of the most important developments was the Coffee County situation,” Cross said. “They don’t have anything to say to defend a system that’s as easy to breach as that.”

The lawsuit asks U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg to prevent the use of the touchscreen-based voting system and instead switch to paper ballots filled out by hand.

If Totenberg denies the state’s motions for summary judgment, the case could go to trial in the months afterward.