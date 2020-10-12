Georgia’s new touchscreen voting system survives court challenge

Totenberg criticized state election officials for problems with voting equipment during this year’s primary elections but acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized that courts must exercise restraint in changing procedures near an election.

Totenberg did grant some relief to the plaintiffs, however, to help ensure that partially marked ballot ovals could be counted by scanning machines.

She directed election officials to find a way to review ballot images to ensure that voting scanner software isn’t overlooking votes. Totenberg ordered a resolution to be developed and put in place for elections after expected January 2021 runoffs for U.S. Senate.

The plaintiffs, including several Georgia voters and an election security group, have argued in the 3-year-old case that voters can’t be confident their votes are accurately counted. The lawsuit attempted to make that case that electronic voting is inherently vulnerable to hacking, tampering or programming errors.

“There is no doubt that the system is unsafe, and all the evidence points to it. But the court feels that the state cannot manage a quick change to hand-marked ballots,” Marilyn Marks of the Coalition for Good Governance, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, wrote on Twitter.

Their case was bolstered by the recent revelation that a software problem caused a column of U.S. Senate candidates to disappear in rare situations after voters increased the type size on voting computers.

State election officials say they’ve fixed the problem by installing upgraded software on the state’s 34,000 touchscreens. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission approved the change Friday.

Attorneys for the state say there’s no evidence that Georgia’s voting computers, old and new, were ever compromised. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said voting is safe, and the real threat is activist lawsuits that undermine public confidence in elections.

Totenberg cited the movie “Groundhog Day” in her ruling, the fourth time she has rejected attempts to replace touchscreens with hand-marked paper ballots. As in the movie, she warned that the same questions about security of voting machines could arise again.

In a ruling last year, she criticized Georgia’s old voting system and required it to be replaced for this year’s presidential election, as state legislators and election officials had previously planned.

But she has granted other relief to plaintiffs concerned about technical problems at the polls.

Totenberg ruled last month that paper backups of voter registration records and absentee voting information must be available at every Georgia polling place, a backup in case voter check-in computers fail.

The secretary of state’s office has appealed that decision to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing it will create a burden on stressed election officials preparing for a high-turnout election, with a total of 5 million voters expected to participate.