Georgia passes bill allowing 30 medical marijuana oil dispensaries

The state government plans to soon award licenses to six companies to grow and manufacture medical marijuana oil, which can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high. Those companies will then have one year to begin operations.

Under the legislation, each of those companies will be allowed to open five dispensaries, providing for patients suffering from conditions including seizures, terminal cancers and Parkinson’s disease.

A critic of medical marijuana, Sue Rusche of National Families in Action, said she opposes the sale of drugs that haven’t been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Thirty dispensaries is better than several hundred, which is what we were most concerned about. That doesn’t make it a good bill,” said Rusche, the Atlanta-based organization’s president.

Each company would be allowed to open one more dispensary for every 10,000 additional patients who register with the state in the future, according to the bill.