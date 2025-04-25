Ossoff ‘strongly’ backs Trump impeachment but says Democrats need to flip House first

The Atlanta Democrat told her that “there is no doubt that this president’s conduct has already exceeded any prior standard for impeachment by the United States House of Representatives.”

He invoked Trump’s decision to invite top purchasers of his meme coin to an “intimate private dinner” with the president as a recent example of something that “rises to the level of an impeachable offense.”

“And the reality is that that’s just one of many. Defying a federal court order, for example. So I agree with you,” Ossoff said, referring to the ongoing standoff involving a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to return a man wrongly deported to El Salvador.

“As strongly as I agree with you, ma’am — and I regret if this is an unwelcome response — but my job is to be honest with you,” he said. “The only way to achieve what you want to achieve is to have a majority in the United States House of Representatives. And believe me, I’m working on it every single day.”

Sen. @ossoff faces a question at his town hall on why he and other Democrats aren’t pushing to impeach Trump.



The National Republican Senatorial Committee called Ossoff’s remarks “disgusting” and accused him of working to “overturn the will of Georgia voters who just elected President Trump.”

And the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s campaign arm, issued a similar attack against Ossoff, who is one of the top GOP targets in the Senate on the 2026 ballot.

“Sen. Jon Ossoff just said the quiet part out loud: Democrats want to flip the House so they can impeach, remove, and imprison President Trump,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella.

“This is the Democrats’ endgame. Not helping families, not securing the border, not lowering costs, but weaponizing government to destroy their political opponents. The American people won’t stand for it,” he said.

Ossoff and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock were among the majority of U.S. senators who voted in 2021 to convict Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection. But the 57-43 vote fell short of the 67 votes needed to convict. It was the second time Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial.

Ossoff’s answer reflects a political reality. The first move toward impeachment is taken by the U.S. House, which needs a simple majority of the chamber’s 435 members to bring charges. The Republican-controlled chamber, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, has no intention of taking such step.

But the question from Denny also reflected growing pressure from Democratic activists to take a more confrontational approach to Trump. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams emphasized party unity at her town hall earlier this year when several attendees demanded an impeachment push.

“We cannot let them overwhelm us and start fighting each other,” said Williams, the former chair of the state Democratic Party. “Because we know that we’re fighting for the people of our country. We’re fighting for our Constitution. And we’re fighting for our democracy. We can’t let them pit us against each other.”