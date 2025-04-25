“And it shows a complete lack of leadership or compassion for their patients,” he said. “It is a concern that their negligence in this instance will be taken as a sign by other medical providers to begin to withhold care.”

Hospital representatives said the decision was because of “recent federal government activity, including recent executive orders, to maintain full compliance.”

In his first days back in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to withhold federal research and education grants from medical schools and hospitals that use puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery to treat transgender children.

However, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the executive order last month as the courts consider a legal challenge of the policy.

Cole Muzio, founder and president of the conservative organization Frontline Policy Council, said he hopes more medical facilities follow Children’s Healthcare’s lead and choose to end gender-affirming care treatments on their own.

“I think it’s part of a larger cultural trend, not a policy trend or a health care trend, but a cultural trend recognizing there are two genders, male and female, and you can’t change that,” he said.

In 2023, the Georgia Legislature passed a law banning minors from receiving hormone therapies as treatment for gender dysphoria. It included exceptions allowing minors to begin use of puberty blockers and allowing those already receiving hormone therapy before the law’s July 1, 2023, effective date to continue treatment.

Lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to pass legislation that would have removed those exceptions this year. The bill can still be considered next year.

State Sen. Ben Watson, a Savannah Republican and physician who sponsored the stalled legislation, said Children’s Healthcare’s decision was “entirely appropriate.”

Bentley Hudgins, the Georgia director of LBGTQ+ rights organization Human Rights Campaign, said they’re preparing to fight Watson’s legislation again next year. Hudgins is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

They said the legal back and forth over Trump’s executive orders is making things more difficult for an “already incredibly burdened medical system in a really bad position.”

“It’s really disappointing that health care providers who are just trying to provide best practice care are feeling that they have to make these decisions to protect their entire facilities from Trump’s attacks on incredibly small amounts of people,” Hudgins said.

Children’s Healthcare providers have been sending the parents of transgender patients messages informing them of the facility’s position to stop prescribing medications for their children.

Georgia Republicans have spent the past several years pushing legislation regulating transgender people. This year, the Legislature passed a bill that requires transgender student-athletes to play team sports according to their gender assigned at birth. Lawmakers also approved a bill that bans all gender-affirming care for transgender people in prison.

Both bills are on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk awaiting his signature. Kemp is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 1 regarding student-athletes on Monday.