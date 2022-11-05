BreakingNews
Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters
ajc logo
X

Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Election Day in Georgia is last option for most voters

Cobb County election officials failed to mail over 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them, the county’s elections director said Friday night.

Most of the voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to participate in the election. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if they’re received back at the county’s elections office before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.

Elections Director Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the county’s elections board Friday that election workers didn’t upload ballot information to a mailing machine, and ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month. There were 842 ballots that were supposed to be mailed Oct. 13 and 194 ballots on Oct. 22.

“I am so sorry that this office let these voters down,” Eveler wrote. “Many of the absentee staff have been averaging 80 or more hours per week and they are exhausted. Still, that is no excuse for such a critical error.”

ExploreAJC vote tracker: How many Georgians have voted early?

Elections staff couldn’t produce an audit log or a list showing that those ballots had been created, packed or verified, Eveler wrote. She said a new supervisor likely didn’t reference or update procedures.

Of the 1,036 voters who weren’t sent ballots, about 250 of them instead voted in-person during early voting, according to state election data.

Voters who receive their ballots before Election Day can return them at seven county libraries on Saturday and Monday as part of the county’s “last call” absentee ballot return program. Ballots can also be returned at the main county elections office in Marietta before polls close on Tuesday.

Ballot drop boxes are no longer available because they closed at the end of early voting Friday, a requirement of the state’s voting law passed last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia called for officials to accept absentee ballots until the ballot return deadline for military and overseas voters on Nov. 14. All other votes must get their ballots in by Tuesday.

Madison Cook, a Cobb resident and student at Mississippi State University who applied for an absentee ballot, said in a statement to the ACLU, “There are many students like me who can’t come home to vote in person.

“I would drive more than 500 miles round trip to vote, but my car is in the shop. Despite my best efforts, it looks like I will be unable to cast a vote in this election.”

Across Georgia, about 279,000 voters requested absentee ballots and 76% of them have been returned. In Cobb, 69% of 30,000 absentee ballots requested have been returned.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christine Tannous/AJC

Cobb school board member stokes controversy with Catholic comments3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart
18h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: GOP like ‘crabs in a bucket’ after David Ralston’s decision
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding
17h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia early voting finishes with big turnout before Election Day
2m ago
Georgia Senate majority has history of stripping lieutenant governor’s powers
18h ago
Georgia’s Asian American electorate is divided
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top