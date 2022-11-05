Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters

Of the 1,036 voters who weren’t sent ballots, about 250 of them instead voted in-person during early voting, according to state election data.

Voters who receive their ballots before Election Day can return them at seven county libraries on Saturday and Monday as part of the county’s “last call” absentee ballot return program. Ballots can also be returned at the main county elections office in Marietta before polls close on Tuesday.

Ballot drop boxes are no longer available because they closed at the end of early voting Friday, a requirement of the state’s voting law passed last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia called for officials to accept absentee ballots until the ballot return deadline for military and overseas voters on Nov. 14. All other votes must get their ballots in by Tuesday.

Madison Cook, a Cobb resident and student at Mississippi State University who applied for an absentee ballot, said in a statement to the ACLU, “There are many students like me who can’t come home to vote in person.

“I would drive more than 500 miles round trip to vote, but my car is in the shop. Despite my best efforts, it looks like I will be unable to cast a vote in this election.”

Across Georgia, about 279,000 voters requested absentee ballots and 76% of them have been returned. In Cobb, 69% of 30,000 absentee ballots requested have been returned.