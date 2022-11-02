Absentee voters in Cobb can return ballots in person before Election Day

Typically, absentee voters must mail or turn in their ballots at the main elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or at an early voting location. But during this election, after early voting ends on Nov. 4, absentee voters will have another option to bring their ballots to one of seven Cobb libraries for immediate processing, instead of going to the main elections office.

Voters will have more convenient access to turn in their absentee ballots, and deputy registrars will be able to validate and accept the ballots as they come in, saving election workers another step in the process ahead of Election Day, said elections board member Jennifer Mosbacher.