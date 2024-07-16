Georgia at the RNC: Biden campaign sounds alarm over ‘Project 2025’

Booker said voters have a “clear choice” at the ballot box in November, saying Republicans in Congress have repeatedly tried to “strip away health care from Americans” while undermining reproductive rights.

Project 2025 is a conservative playbook written for a second Trump term that seeks to boost the power of the presidency while dismantling major aspects of the U.S. government and the economy. It was created under the auspices of the Heritage Foundation working with other groups. Trump has tried to distance himself from the effort.

“Donald Trump’s Republican Party will always choose big, greedy, anti-union extremists over the working men and women of America,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, told a room full of reporters.

He was joined by AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Both raised concerns Trump and his vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, would dismantle union protections for blue-collar workers and side with large corporations wherever possible.

“We need a president who fights for working people, not ultra-billionaires,” Wikler said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee said Tuesday that it is investing nearly $1 million in Georgia to boost down-ballot candidates and help fund what it called “the best coordinated campaign ground game” ever laid in the battleground state.

The DNC also launched a billboard campaign against the Trump-Vance ticket on the second day of the Republican convention in Milwaukee, rolling out 16 campaign billboards across the city and another that is mobile.

Democrats said the ads will call out the GOP’s “dangerous” Project 2025 agenda “to ban abortion, rig the economy for the ultrarich, gut Social Security and Medicare, and undermine democracy.”

“If Trump were trying to distance himself from Project 2025, then he probably shouldn’t have chosen as his running mate the man who just days ago said that the extreme blueprint is full of ‘good ideas,’” the DNC’s rapid response director Alex Floyd said in a statement.