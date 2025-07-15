Clean energy is not a fringe idea — it is the future. China knows this. They’re investing heavily in solar, wind, batteries and electric vehicles. Why aren’t we?

Instead, we are pouring billions into fossil fuel subsidies and eliminating and stalling clean and renewable energy incentives and projects. Why are we deliberately falling behind by handing over the competitive advantage?

It’s also about our health. Inaction means more asthma for kids, more extreme heat for seniors and more communities harmed by increased pollution.

We see the consequences here and now. We also have recognized market-based solutions working here in Georgia that were rejected by fossil fuel lobbyists and short-term politics.

I’m asking Rep. Carter to show courage and to lead by bringing together elected Republicans and Democrats across Georgia, finding common ground that puts kids and country over politics and profit.

You have choices. Please start making better ones.

JAY BASSETT, SNELLVILLE

Protecting public lands is a nonpartisan issue

It was with deep sadness that I read in the AJC that this administration is ending protection for vast sections of our national forests. The plan is to open 58 million acres to road construction and development, removing protections that have been in place for 25 years.

Protecting our forests and public lands is a nonpartisan issue. All of us own and can enjoy our national forests, public lands and national parks.

Look around at the abandoned strip malls in our cities. Do we want more concrete, oil drilling, huge buildings, roadways and increased logging? Or would we rather be able to enjoy nature and the many and varied animal and plant species that inhabit our national forests?

Wendell Berry says, “To damage the Earth is to damage your children.” Our souls are crying out for more contact with nature. Let’s keep our national forests for our children.

MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR