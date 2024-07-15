Politics

RNC Notebook: Kelly Loeffler says everyone needs to take a breather

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, as a guest Monday on "Politically Georgia," said in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the campaigns need to return to a talk "about the issues." She blamed Democrats for labeling Trump as a threat to democracy. But when pressed, she acknowledged that Republicans also need to reexamine their messaging. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

By
0 minutes ago

DELAVAN, Wis. — Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler joined the chorus of leaders who said there needs to be a “moment of reflection” about incendiary political messaging after a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“We need to get back to talking about the issues,” the Republican told “Politically Georgia,” casting blame on Democrats for labeling Trump a threat to democracy. But pressed on divisive rhetoric from Republicans, she acknowledged her party also needs to reexamine its messaging.

“We all can do better,” she said. “None of us do this perfectly.”

Loeffler is one of Trump’s foremost allies in Georgia, and she and her husband have contributed $1 million to the Republican National Committee and $4.6 million to Trump so far this cycle.

With Trump leading President Joe Biden in polls in Georgia and other battleground states, Loeffler said, one of her sharpest concerns is overconfidence from the party’s base.

“I will tell you, the energy on the ground is strong and we have to keep that momentum,” she said. “We cannot let up. We can’t take anything for granted.”

Georgia delegates to RNC enjoy their slice of ‘Canada’

DELAVAN, Wis. — The Georgia contingent to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee isn’t actually staying in Milwaukee. It’s staying about 50 miles outside of the city at a lakeside resort in rural Wisconsin. Or, as some delegates snicker, “Canada.”

No, the bucolic property in the town of Delavan isn’t actually in another country. But the far-flung setting is a reminder of the cutthroat internal battle for prime hotel locations at the convention.

Since Milwaukee has a relatively small supply of hotels, delegations are scattered across the state. Some delegates are staying as far afield as Madison. Even the Wisconsin delegation was originally slated to stay down the coast of Lake Michigan in Racine.

The Georgia contingent, one of the largest at the RNC, seems to be adapting. And a shuttle from the hotel will make the 55-mile trek a few times each day.

Just don’t be late.

One attendee who missed the ride back to the hotel wound up with a $133 Uber charge.

