RNC Notebook: Kelly Loeffler says everyone needs to take a breather

Loeffler is one of Trump’s foremost allies in Georgia, and she and her husband have contributed $1 million to the Republican National Committee and $4.6 million to Trump so far this cycle.

With Trump leading President Joe Biden in polls in Georgia and other battleground states, Loeffler said, one of her sharpest concerns is overconfidence from the party’s base.

“I will tell you, the energy on the ground is strong and we have to keep that momentum,” she said. “We cannot let up. We can’t take anything for granted.”

Georgia delegates to RNC enjoy their slice of ‘Canada’

DELAVAN, Wis. — The Georgia contingent to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee isn’t actually staying in Milwaukee. It’s staying about 50 miles outside of the city at a lakeside resort in rural Wisconsin. Or, as some delegates snicker, “Canada.”

No, the bucolic property in the town of Delavan isn’t actually in another country. But the far-flung setting is a reminder of the cutthroat internal battle for prime hotel locations at the convention.

Since Milwaukee has a relatively small supply of hotels, delegations are scattered across the state. Some delegates are staying as far afield as Madison. Even the Wisconsin delegation was originally slated to stay down the coast of Lake Michigan in Racine.

The Georgia contingent, one of the largest at the RNC, seems to be adapting. And a shuttle from the hotel will make the 55-mile trek a few times each day.

Just don’t be late.

One attendee who missed the ride back to the hotel wound up with a $133 Uber charge.