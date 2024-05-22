Politics

Far-right state Sen. Colton Moore retains his seat in northwest Georgia

State Sen. Colton Moore appeared headed to victory Tuesday in his reelection bid against Angela Pence in the GOP primary.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC





State Sen. Colton Moore, a far-right legislator from northwest Georgia who has patterned himself after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared headed toward victory in a primary election Tuesday, putting him in a strong position to retain his position in the Statehouse.

Moore staved off a challenge from political newcomer Angela Pence. With a majority of votes in the district tallied Tuesday evening, Moore had received more than 70% of the vote to serve Senate District 53, which includes Chattooga, Dade, Walker and parts of Catoosa counties.

The Republican lawmaker’s easy victory came despite his suspension from the Senate GOP Caucus. He was cited in September with a rules violation after he harassed his Republican colleagues for refusing to call a special legislative session to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Then, in March, Moore was banned from the Georgia House chamber after he criticized the late House Speaker David Ralston in front of his family and opposed naming a university building in his honor.

Moore had far outraised Pence in campaign contributions. He had more than $274,000 in donations, according to an April filing, compared with her $3,600. Pence previously attempted to run as a Libertarian candidate against Greene but failed to get enough signatures to place her name on the ballot.

A Democratic candidate for the position, Bart Alexander Bryant, will face Moore in the general election in November in the heavily Republican district.

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

