Far-right state Sen. Colton Moore retains his seat in northwest Georgia

State Sen. Colton Moore, a far-right legislator from northwest Georgia who has patterned himself after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared headed toward victory in a primary election Tuesday, putting him in a strong position to retain his position in the Statehouse.

Moore staved off a challenge from political newcomer Angela Pence. With a majority of votes in the district tallied Tuesday evening, Moore had received more than 70% of the vote to serve Senate District 53, which includes Chattooga, Dade, Walker and parts of Catoosa counties.

The Republican lawmaker’s easy victory came despite his suspension from the Senate GOP Caucus. He was cited in September with a rules violation after he harassed his Republican colleagues for refusing to call a special legislative session to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.